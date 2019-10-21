Decatur police limiting the size of funeral processions

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A new policy in Decatur limiting funeral processions to 15 cars is causing controversy, according to the Decatur Daily.
The new policy would not include the hearse, a car from the funeral home and one car for the family.
Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said funeral processions are a safety issue, especially the bigger they get.
Councilman Billy Jackson opposes the decision, saying funeral processions should not be limited out of respect for the dead.
Jackson recently met with May Tab Bowling and Allen to talk about the issue. Jackson said he would like the City Council to override the new policy and possibly add funding if it is a budget issue causing the policy change.
Bowling refused to get involved, he said the new funeral procession policy is a man power issue for the police department.
On the other hand, Councilwoman Kristi Hall said she does not think the council should intervene. She pointed out how some cities have gotten rid of processions, all together.
