Contractor hits water main in Athens; street to remain closed through Saturday

Contractor hits water main in Athens; street to remain closed through Saturday
At 8:30am, Huntsville Utilities Gas Operations will close Eastview Drive Between Lewter Drive and Chadrick Drive for gas line installation work. The closure is expected to last until 4:00pm. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 21, 2019 at 7:25 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 7:25 AM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Marion Street in Athens is set to be closed for several days, after a contractor hit a water main.

City officials say it happened between Washington and Market streets.

The contractor who hit the water main was preparing for the Storytelling Festival, officials say.

The water main was fixed on Sunday, and the water is back up and running.

That portion of the street will be closed through Saturday as the street department makes repairs to the road.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.