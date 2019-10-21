Contractor hits water main in Athens; street to remain closed through Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Marion Street in Athens is set to be closed for several days, after a contractor hit a water main.
City officials say it happened between Washington and Market streets.
The contractor who hit the water main was preparing for the Storytelling Festival, officials say.
The water main was fixed on Sunday, and the water is back up and running.
That portion of the street will be closed through Saturday as the street department makes repairs to the road.
