Closure date for Mars Hill Bible Preschool in Russellville pushed back

RUSSELLVILLE, AL (WAFF) - We have a First Alert Update on Mars Hill Bible Preschool in Russellville, which we told you was set to close its doors in December.
That closure date has now been moved to the end of the school year on May 22. Again, this closure only affects the campus in Russellville.
School President Nathan Guy told our partners at the Times Daily that this new closing date should allow families more time to make other arrangements.
The closure affects about 40 children, and 14 employees.
