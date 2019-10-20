Zumbathon to raise money for breast cancer fighters

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Get ready to move and groove for a great cause! Coming up on Saturday, October 26 is a zumbathon to benefit those in the fight against breast cancer.
It’s all happening at the First Baptist Church of Scottsboro from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The class is $10 at the door, and proceeds will benefit “The Beauty and the Beast Fund of Jackson County," a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to breast cancer patients in the area.
