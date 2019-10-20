Strong storms possible on Monday afternoon & evening

Cloud cover will gradually start to increase by daybreak on Monday with a mild morning expected, lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday with breezy southerly winds and a few showers developing out in front of an approaching cold front. The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential of strong to marginally severe thunderstorms along this approaching cold front. Showers and storms will develop between Noon and 3PM in NW Alabama and track east through the evening. The main concerns will be locally heavy rainfall, 50+ mph winds and a brief tornado, although the confidence in seeing any tornadoes tomorrow remains low. The storms will weaken as they progress eastward and should leave NE Alabama by 10PM.
Behind the rain and cold front, winds will shife to the NW and will remain breezy through daybreak on Tuesday, lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Cooler temperatures and clear skies will stay in place on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.
Another cold front will move through on Friday bringing another chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Temps next weekend are looking quite cool in the low 60s with the temperature trend for the end of October looking to stay cool and below average.
