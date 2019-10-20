Strong storms possible on Monday afternoon & evening

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday with breezy southerly winds and a few showers developing out in front of an approaching cold front. The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential of strong to marginally severe thunderstorms along this approaching cold front. Showers and storms will develop between Noon and 3PM in NW Alabama and track east through the evening. The main concerns will be locally heavy rainfall, 50+ mph winds and a brief tornado, although the confidence in seeing any tornadoes tomorrow remains low. The storms will weaken as they progress eastward and should leave NE Alabama by 10PM.