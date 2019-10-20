Strong storms expected Monday

Visibility will be an issue this morning for a few cities due to fog. As the morning rolls along, the fog will lift and the sky will be partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s, low 80s.
A FIRST ALERT is out for Monday because of the possibility of strong storms. The first half of the day will see showers, and as the strong cold front marches closer to the Tennessee Valley during the afternoon, storms will fire off from west to east. The western portion of the area has the highest threat for strong to severe storms. Threats include high/damaging wind, heavy rain, large hail, and brief tornadoes.
Cooler and drier air will pour in behind the cold front. Tuesday will be much better with quiet conditions, but also much cooler air. Afternoon highs will fall about 10 degrees.
