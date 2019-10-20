One person dead in shooting in Madison; police seek person of interest

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway. Police were dispatched around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon.
The victim was transported to the Huntsville Hospital ER and pronounced dead a short time later. The victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.
Madison Police are actively investigating this case. Detectives have advised that they are seeking out a person of interest at this time, described only light skin black male.
Anyone with information is requested to call Madison Police at 256-722-7190 or 256-772-5689.
No further information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation, however, more will be released as soon as it is available.
WAFF-48 News has a crew on the scene.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.