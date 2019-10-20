Huntsville to host Rocket City Collegiate Hockey showcase; six teams to compete

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HUNTSVILLE - The inaugural Rocket City Collegiate Hockey Showcase presented by Penalty Box Radio & hosted by the Huntsville Sports Commission will take place from October 25 to 27, 2019 at Benton H. Wilcoxon Municipal Ice Complex.
The showcase will feature host school the University of Alabama in Huntsville, along with teams from the University of Alabama, University of Arkansas, University of Florida, University of Georgia and Ole Miss each playing three games over the weekend. Select games will stream live via video and/or radio.
“We are excited to have these top teams coming to Huntsville,” said UAH head coach Mike Quenneville. “In order to be the best, you must play the best and this allows us to do just that. As we continue to build our program it is good for our team to see the high caliber of hockey right here in Huntsville.”
With hockey continuing to grow in the southeast, Huntsville makes an excellent centralized location for many of these teams to come compete. All six teams belong to the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
“On behalf of the Huntsville Ice Complex, the Huntsville Sports Commission and Penalty Box Radio, we are excited to host the first Rocket City Collegiate Hockey Showcase featuring top-ranked teams from the SECHC and the ACHA South Region,” said Steve Clough, Senior Facility Manager of the Ice Plex.”
Ticket information, game schedule and streaming information:
Admission: $10 per day / $25 for 3 day pass
Military with ID: $8 per day / $20 for 3 day pass
Children (5 & Under): $5 per day / $12 for 3 day pass
Friday, October 25 4:00pm - UAH vs. Georgia 6:30pm - Arkansas vs. Alabama 9:00pm - Florida vs. Ole Miss Saturday, October 26 1:00pm - Georgia vs Arkansas 3:30pm - UAH vs. Florida 6:00 pm - Alabama vs Ole Miss Sunday, October 27 - All games streamed on PenaltyBoxRadio.com 9:00 am - Florida vs Arkansas 11:30 am - Georgia vs Ole Miss 2:00 pm - Alabama vs UAH
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.