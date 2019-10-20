Funeral in Madison for Cyclist hit and killed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Family, friends and fellow cyclists came together at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday in Madison to pay their respects to Jose Zayas and to warn about the dangers of distracted driving.
Dozens of cyclists came together and rode in the rain to honor their friend and fellow member of the Alabama Wheelmen racing team Jose Zayas.
“We’re going to give him our last cyclists pull. It’s terminology in racing when you’re the lead person you give an advantage to somebody behind you so they don’t have to work as hard. And today we’re going to give his last pull,” said Troy Spier.
Zayas was killed on October 8th when Huntsville Police say a driver who’s being charged with a DUI slammed into him while riding his bike near the Huntsville International Airport.
Zayas’s death was 100 percent preventable. Riders in the funeral procession say they take preventative measures for safety.
“Where Zayas was killed was a low traffic area. We try to do our training in low traffic places at off peak times. And we stay away as much as possible from larger thoroughfares,” said Brian Robinson.
Zayas’s friends say if you drive a vehicle, you need to pay attention and obey the laws.
“Three clear messages we want to send. Don’t drive drunk, don’t drive distracted and share the road, it’s the law,” said Spier.
Following the bike ride and funeral procession, Jose Zayas was buried at the Huntsville memory Gardens on Highway 72.
