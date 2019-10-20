Fire crews work three separate fires on same street in one weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville fire crews responded to a fire on Cavalry St. late Saturday night. It was the third fire to break out on the street since Friday.
According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a fire that broke outside of a house at 1412 Cavalry St. before spreading to the attic.
This is the third fire to break on Cavalry St. just this weekend.
The first fire happened on Friday night and damaged a shed at 1412 Cavalry St. Crews were able to quickly put it out around 9:30 p.m.
Crews responded to the second fire at 1418 Cavalry St. on Saturday morning. Huntsville Fire and Rescue reports the back of the home was on fire. The house received significant damage, and the home next to it received some exterior damage from the heat.
All three fires are currently under investigation.
