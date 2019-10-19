Showers end tonight with a warmer Sunday

Light rain showers will be ending later this evening with just a sprinkle or two possible overnight, clouds stay in place and temps will cool into the 50s by daybreak.
Sunday looks to be very nice by late October standards, highs will be warmer in the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds will move in late Sunday night into Monday morning, lows will be in the lower 60s.
The FIRST ALERT is out for Monday as a cold front will move through in the afternoon, rain showers and storms will develop during the morning hours and become more widespread into the afternoon and early evening. Areas west of I-65 are more likely to see strong to severe storms with the threat of damaging winds, heavy rainfall and even brief tornadoes. Storms should weaken as they continue to trek east throughout the evening.
Behind the cold front will be a surge of cooler and drier air, highs will be in the upper 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday under fair skies. Temps loo to stay relatively seasonal for the rest of the week with a chance at rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
