No. 11 Auburn pounces Hogs

After the half, the Auburn offense was back in attack mode. They scored two touchdowns in 23 seconds as Nix and wide receiver Seth Williams connected on a long 48-yard touchdown pass. Williams was wide open for the score and Auburn was beginning to pull away. Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks would be intercepted on Arkansas’s first play of their next possession, and Auburn, in just two plays, was back in the end zone. This time it was Anthony Schwartz holding on to a 28-yard pass from Nix as a defender dragged him to the ground. Now the Tigers held a commanding 31-3 lead.