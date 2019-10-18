Upcoming flu shot clinics across North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flu season is in full swing. Have you gotten your flu shot yet? Flu shot clinics are happening in multiple counties across North Alabama. Check below to see where the next flu shot clinic is being held by local health departments in your area.
Limestone County
October 23 -- Drive-thru clinic; Athens Sportsplex, U.S. 31; 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The flu shot costs $5, or is free with a Medicare card.
Madison County
October 23 -- District 4 Monrovia Community Center; 254 Allen Drake Road; 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
October 30 -- District 6 Harrison Wellness Center; 6156 Pulaski Pike, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
There is no out of pocket cost, but you are asked to bring your insurance card.
Morgan County
October 29 -- Drive-thru clinic; Point Mallard Park; Point Mallard Drive SE; 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The flu shot costs $5, or is free with a Medicare card.
