Restaurant Redemption: Your October 18th, 2019 Kitchen Cops Report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Kitchen Cops have made their third visit to the Golden Corral on University Drive in the past four months, and the score has improved again.
As we reported back in June, the restaurant scored a 72 due to numerous violations. An August follow-up saw a better score, but still some problems. Now, the restaurant has clawed it way back to a respectable 89 score. The only issue written up was a temperature problem at the desert buffet station.
Elsewhere in Madison County, the Brickhouse in Providence gets an 82 because of a dirty ice machine and what inspectors described as “gray fuzz” on strawberries.
Salsarita’s in Madison got a warning that it’s license may be in danger. It gets an 83 due to dirty soda nozzles and ice chutes. Inspectors say those problems were pointed out, and not fixed when they came back for a check-up a few days later.
Open Bottle on Highway 72 also got a warning and an 86 score due to a dirty ice machine. Mizz Ju Ju’s on Jordan Lane gets an 86 due to live rodents in the building and missing paperwork.
Check out raw data and more information from other parts of the Tennessee Valley, under this video:
The scores in the Shoals this week were actually mostly very good. The only problem we saw was in Lauderdale County at the Elk River Market earns an 82 because of missing paper towels, food temperature problems and a missing thermometer.
There were plenty of issues in Limestone and Morgan Counties.
The lowest score belongs to Smith’s Seafood on Highway 72 in Athens. The Kitchen Cops reported finding flies in the building, a missing thermometer, and foods at the wrong temperature. The Casa Blanca in Athens gets an 86 because of food without date labels and expired safety certifications. That’s a big improvement over it’s 69 score last month. And the IHOP in Athens gets an 88 because of a dirty soda machine.
In Morgan County, the Jack’s on North 6th Avenue gets an 85 because of food temperature problems. The Rock and Roll Sushi scored a 79 last month, and improves to 86 this month. The M&M Sandwich shop on Gordon Terry Parkway gets written up for an active rodent situation, and gets an 88.
