Restaurant Redemption: Your October 18th, 2019 Kitchen Cops Report

The lowest score belongs to Smith’s Seafood on Highway 72 in Athens. The Kitchen Cops reported finding flies in the building, a missing thermometer, and foods at the wrong temperature. The Casa Blanca in Athens gets an 86 because of food without date labels and expired safety certifications. That’s a big improvement over it’s 69 score last month. And the IHOP in Athens gets an 88 because of a dirty soda machine.