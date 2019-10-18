Nice end to the workweek before rain returns tomorrow

A developing tropical system is in the Gulf of Mexico and will continue to move northeastward. This system will give the Tennessee Valley its next chance for rain. It will not rain everywhere and it will not rain all day. For those attending the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run, the first few hours after sunrise should be dry and the run should not be affected. Sprinkles could be possible toward the end of the run, and rain will increase in coverage heading into the late morning hours, midday, and the early afternoon. Showers will taper off after sunset as the system tracks farther northeast. Areas to the east of I-65 have the best potential for showers. Dry conditions should return by midnight. Sunday looks dry with highs in the upper 70s.