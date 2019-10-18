Madison man pleads guilty to meeting Missouri teen for sex using phone app

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFF) - A Madison man has pleaded guilty in federal court to enticing a 16-year-old victim for illegal sexual activity. And he did it through an app called “Game of War.”
James Reece Vance, 46, pleaded guilty in Missouri, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
The investigation began when the victim’s father discovered emails between Vance and his daughter from March through 2017. Prosecutors say those emails contained numerous exchanges where she and Vance discussed getting together, having sexual intercourse, and future plans to get married.
The child victim told investigators she met Vance through the “Game of War” app on her cellphone.
Vance drove to Kansas City twice during April 2017 to meet the victim for sex, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Because Vance pleaded guilty, he’s facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole. He will be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office finishes its investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.