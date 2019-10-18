Local government works to recognize its students as ‘superheroes’

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County District Attorney’s office is teaming up with Athens City Schools, Limestone County School district and the private schools in the county to promote leadership, positive attitude, and community togetherness.
“A lot of the tragedy’s locally and nationally are starting to overshadow the positive aspects of Limestone County and specifically the students in our community,” District Attorney Brian Jones explained.
Jones set out on a mission to turn that tragedy around.
“We created the superhero award to highlight kids that have a positive attitude, that have good attendance because we want to go after the truancy issues in our community, good leadership skills, and an all around good kid," Jones said.
It’s not about good grades or popularity.
“We were looking for the kids that despite any circumstance in their life are shining and working hard to become a good kid or be good,” Jones continued.
Julian Newman Elementary School second grader Mariah Brown is one of the 32 students to receive the superhero award this week.
“I’m excited of this because I never have gotten this at all. I’m glad I got it because today is my dad’s birthday and I’m glad," Brown said.
Not only were students given an award and a medal, they were also given signs to put in their front yards.
“We can’t recognize our students enough, we can’t encourage them enough. So, anything we can do for positive reinforcement is a great thing. You saw how excited the students were, how they were encouraging and supporting each other, that’s what families do," Brad Lewis with Limestone County School’s said.
Next week, more superhero awards will be given out.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.