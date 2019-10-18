Jackson County drought worsens in new monitor released

WOODVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The summer drought continues into the beginning of fall across the southeastern portion of the United States. The eastern portions of north Alabama are experiencing some of the worst conditions in the region. In the latest monitor released, parts of Jackson County have been upgraded from severe to extreme in the last week.
Farmers in the county have tried their best to yield whatever they can that will turn a profit.
“Obviously our corn fared better than our soybeans and the cotton has been spotty as far as the yield,"explained farmer Dennis Dean. In some areas it’s bad. Especially in the eastern side of the county, it’s worst than it is on the western side right now.”
“If we’ve got less gross income and the same inputs, that bottom line is going to be less," said Dean.
This week the family battled a small brush fire on one of their fields. While the cause is unclear, the fear in the moment was it spreading quickly to the tree line due to the dry conditions.
“It’s been pretty tough the last three months," stated Dean.
County emergency management officials stress that even after a heavy rainfall it will take several months before things return to normal.
WAFF 48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis predicts late-December before that happens.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.