Fatal shooting under investigation in Moulton

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was shot and killed in Moulton Thursday afternoon.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports they got a call about an altercation at about 3:45 p.m. They responded to a home in the 11000 block of County Road 236.
Deputies found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff’s investigators are gathering evidence.
They said they plan to release more information Friday.
Deputies say there is no threat to the public.
