Dozens of cars burglarized in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homeowners in south Huntsville are on edge after a couple dozens cars were broken into this week.
Reports came from Weatherly Road, Kingsway Road, Woodmore Drive, Dunbarton Drive, Ravenwood Circle, Nadina Drive, and Bailey Cove Road.
Cynthia Beavers was one of many hit. “We came out Tuesday morning to go to the doctor and noticed that the glove compartment and middle console were open with things everywhere," said Beavers.
Beavers says she and her husband got back late the night before from the hospital and likely rushed in without locking the doors.
The simple afterthought could have cost them a lot more had the crooks gotten away with something.
“I would say around 80%-85% are non-force," stated Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville PD. "That means the vehicle was unlocked and usually there was something valuable already laying in the seat.”
Now, Huntsville police officers are reminding you to something simple, lock your doors.
“It’s not uncommon for anyone to leave their car unlocked. I’ve done it," said Lt. Johnson. "A lot of people have done it. What you definitely can be more cognizant of and what we’re having a problem with is very valuable things or weapons being taken - to include handguns. A lot of handguns that are used in secondary crime are taken from an unlocked vehicle, and that is just totally uncalled for.”
Law enforcement officers across Alabama are now pushing a social media campaign to ensure you remember. It’s called the #9PMRoutine, a nightly checklist for motorists.
Depending on your nightly routine, officers reminding you to follow these steps.
- Remove guns from vehicle
- Remove valuables from vehicle
- Remove keys from vehicle
- Lock doors
