Details on packet pickup for Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s almost here! Saturday is the 16th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run!
For those of you participating in this year’s run, you can pick up your T-shirt and packet at Fleet Feet Sports today from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Unable to register this year? Don’t worry! You are still encouraged to come out to the race!
“We would love for anyone to come and support our survivors and cheer them on,” says Race Director Ashley Lawson.
The Survivors’ Walk will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m.
