Details on packet pickup for Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
By Payton Walker | October 18, 2019 at 8:18 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 9:26 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s almost here! Saturday is the 16th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run!

For those of you participating in this year’s run, you can pick up your T-shirt and packet at Fleet Feet Sports today from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Unable to register this year? Don’t worry! You are still encouraged to come out to the race!

“We would love for anyone to come and support our survivors and cheer them on,” says Race Director Ashley Lawson.

Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Map
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Map (Source: WAFF Staff)

The Survivors’ Walk will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m.

