Cecil Ashburn to partially reopen today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After almost a year, Cecil Ashburn Drive in Huntsville will partially reopen to two-way traffic today at 10 a.m.
Cecil Ashburn closed in January, 2019 to be widened to four lanes. Crews were expected to reopen two-lanes of traffic in October of this year and are right on-schedule.
All four lanes of Cecil Ashburn should open in May 2020.
Cecil Ashburn connects Hampton Cove and Jones Valley. Businesses have been eagerly anticipating the reopening of the road.
