Cecil Ashburn to partially reopen today

Cecil Ashburn to partially reopen today
Cecil Ashburn Drive - 10.02 (Source: WAFF)
October 18, 2019 at 8:59 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 10:09 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After almost a year, Cecil Ashburn Drive in Huntsville will partially reopen to two-way traffic today at 10 a.m.

Cecil Ashburn closed in January, 2019 to be widened to four lanes. Crews were expected to reopen two-lanes of traffic in October of this year and are right on-schedule.

[ READ MORE: Cecil Ashburn construction timeline ]

All four lanes of Cecil Ashburn should open in May 2020.

Cecil Ashburn connects Hampton Cove and Jones Valley. Businesses have been eagerly anticipating the reopening of the road.

Mayor Battle on early reopening of two-way traffic on Cecil Ashburn Drive

CECIL REOPENS: Watch Mayor Battle's message on the early re-opening of two-way traffic on Cecil Ashburn Drive, starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18. Full project completion is expected in May 2020. Details ---> https://bit.ly/2oSOtcj

Posted by City of Huntsville, Alabama - Government on Friday, October 18, 2019

[ READ MORE: Businesses eager for Cecil Ashburn to reopen ]

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.