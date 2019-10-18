Athens councilman thanks community for support

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Resilient, positive, and grateful...all words that describe Athens City Councilman Frank Travis tonight.
He's now recovering at home after losing his leg in a domestic violence incident.
Police say his adult son hit him and his wife Sharon with the family car last month.
He told WAFF 48 News it’s the communities support that is helping him heal.
It came as a shock and surprise to everyone when Travis showed up to the City Council meeting the same day he was released from rehab.
"It was a warm welcome and everybody was glad to see me and that made me feel even more like it was a good idea to surprise everybody," said Travis.
If you know Travis, you know he's a glass half-full kind of man.
It's a difficult topic to talk about - the incident involving his son, so instead he wanted to focus on the love and support he has received from dozens in the community and hold on to his faith.
"I know God puts more on you than you can bear. Even this which may seem like a lot through it all i know God has a plan and a purpose and so I'm just exciting to know what the next chapter is going to be," added Travis.
For him, getting back to serving on the council as soon as possible is crucial because there is work to do.
“We have all these jobs and moving Jimmy Gill park to its new location and these are things I want to be apart of and that people in my district also have input,” explained Travis.
Sharon Travis is still recovering in rehab from her injuries.
Their son, Sean Travis is accused of using a car to injure his parents in their driveway last month.
Sean is charged with two counts of first degree domestic violence assault.
He is expected in court Oct. 22.
