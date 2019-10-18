Another chilly start but sunshine and the 70s expected today

We’re still expecting a dry start for your Saturday, which is good news for runners in the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. However, moisture from the Tropics will lift north and that will bring us a chance at showers by late morning/midday. Rain doesn’t look to be heavy, but areas east of I-65 could see up to a quarter inch, possibly a half inch. Sunday is trending dry and warm before the next weathermaker comes in on Monday. Monday’s system could bring in the potential for stronger storms later in the afternoon and evening. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest information on that forecast all weekend long.