Another chilly start but sunshine and the 70s expected today

Happy Friday! It’s another chilly start to the day out there today, but we do have some warmer weather on the way this afternoon.
More of the low 40s across the Valley to start the day today, but we are expecting the low to mid 70s by this afternoon. It will be another beautiful, sunny day today and wind will stay light, but today it will be from the southeast. That means tonight will be slightly warmer. Temperatures Saturday will be into the low 50s to start off and we will see a little more cloud cover roll in by sunrise.
We’re still expecting a dry start for your Saturday, which is good news for runners in the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. However, moisture from the Tropics will lift north and that will bring us a chance at showers by late morning/midday. Rain doesn’t look to be heavy, but areas east of I-65 could see up to a quarter inch, possibly a half inch. Sunday is trending dry and warm before the next weathermaker comes in on Monday. Monday’s system could bring in the potential for stronger storms later in the afternoon and evening. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest information on that forecast all weekend long.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.