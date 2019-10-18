Storms possible Monday across Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Tropical Storm Nestor has developed in the Gulf of Mexico and is moving northeast at 22 mph. This system will give the Tennessee Valley its next chance for rain. It will not rain everywhere and it will not rain all day. For those attending the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run, the first few hours after sunrise should be dry and the run should not be affected.
Sprinkles could be possible toward the end of the run, and rain will increase in coverage heading into the late morning hours, midday, and the early afternoon. Showers will taper off after sunset as the system tracks farther northeast. Areas to the east of I-65 have the best potential for showers. Dry conditions should return by midnight. Sunday looks dry with highs in the upper 70s.
Monday has the potential for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms. A FIRST ALERT has been set for Monday, so continue to check-in for the latest information. A cold front will march in from the northwest Monday and move southeast. Showers will spark around noon in northwest Alabama, then storms will continue to slide throughout the rest of the Tennessee Valley during the afternoon and evening. Cooler and drier air will rush in behind the rain, and temperatures drop on Tuesday with sunshine.
Very cool air will filter into the Tennessee Valley behind the cold front. Temperatures will be slightly below average most of the work week ahead.
