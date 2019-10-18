Storms possible Monday across Tennessee Valley

Monday has the potential for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms. A FIRST ALERT has been set for Monday, so continue to check-in for the latest information. A cold front will march in from the northwest Monday and move southeast. Showers will spark around noon in northwest Alabama, then storms will continue to slide throughout the rest of the Tennessee Valley during the afternoon and evening. Cooler and drier air will rush in behind the rain, and temperatures drop on Tuesday with sunshine.