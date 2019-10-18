AL Dept. of Education releases state school report cards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Education released state school report cards on Friday.
School systems, and parents can see how their city or county school system matches up against the rest of the state.
You can view system and school report cards here. Please note that the State Department of Education website was experiencing technical difficulties and may not load correctly.
Here are the grades for several local school systems:
Huntsville City -- B, 82
Madison City -- A, 96
Madison County -- A, 90
Limestone County -- B, 85
Morgan County -- B, 87
Lawrence County -- B, 84
Florence City -- A, 90
Jackson County -- B, 84
