Alleged threat to Hazel Green High School under investigation

That statement said “Good Evening , this is Dr. Headen, Principal at Hazel Green High School. After school today, school administrators were made aware of an alleged threat. We take any threat very seriously and immediately contacted law enforcement. The student in question will not be on the campus at Hazel Green High School tomorrow and will not return until a full investigation has been made and resolved. As an additional precaution, we will have an increased presence of Madison County Sheriff Deputies on campus tomorrow.”