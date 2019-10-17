The Superbowl of Bourbon is Nov 11: Pappy Van Winkle

The Superbowl of Bourbon is Nov 11: Pappy Van Winkle
(Source: Cox's Smoker's Outlet)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 17, 2019 at 1:27 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 1:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Bourbon lovers are on alert.

The Alabama ABC Board said eight stores will be selling the sought-after Pappy Van Winkle line on Nov 11th.

The ultra-rare bourbon comes from the “Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery” and is produced by Sazerac Company at its Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky. The distillery releases around 7,000 cases - or some 84,000 bottles -each year and bourbon lovers have been known to camp out at stores in hopes of scoring a drink.

You can register in a sweepstakes online for a chance to reserve a bottle.

TAP OR CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

There will also be a walk-up line at stores on Nov 11.

Store #04 – 1199 South Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL 36830

Store #53 – 8115 Highway 72 West, Madison, AL 35758 Store

#58 – 3232 Galleria Circle, Suite 110, Hoover, AL 35244 Store

#67 – 160 Baldwin Square, Fairhope, AL 36532 Store

#72 – 7413 EastChase Parkway, Montgomery, AL 36117 Store

#84 – 3974 Government Boulevard, Mobile, AL 36693 Store

#102 – 3420 McFarland Boulevard East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405 Store

#180 – 5406 Highway 280, Suite B101, Birmingham, AL 35242

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.