The Superbowl of Bourbon is Nov 11: Pappy Van Winkle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Bourbon lovers are on alert.
The Alabama ABC Board said eight stores will be selling the sought-after Pappy Van Winkle line on Nov 11th.
The ultra-rare bourbon comes from the “Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery” and is produced by Sazerac Company at its Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky. The distillery releases around 7,000 cases - or some 84,000 bottles -each year and bourbon lovers have been known to camp out at stores in hopes of scoring a drink.
You can register in a sweepstakes online for a chance to reserve a bottle.
There will also be a walk-up line at stores on Nov 11.
Store #04 – 1199 South Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL 36830
Store #53 – 8115 Highway 72 West, Madison, AL 35758 Store
#58 – 3232 Galleria Circle, Suite 110, Hoover, AL 35244 Store
#67 – 160 Baldwin Square, Fairhope, AL 36532 Store
#72 – 7413 EastChase Parkway, Montgomery, AL 36117 Store
#84 – 3974 Government Boulevard, Mobile, AL 36693 Store
#102 – 3420 McFarland Boulevard East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405 Store
#180 – 5406 Highway 280, Suite B101, Birmingham, AL 35242
