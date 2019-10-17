Preparing your car for the winter months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA says in 2018, roadside assistance surged in the state of Alabama. With the temperatures expected to plummet in the coming days, AAA warns that it’s time to get your car ready before that first deep freeze.
“If you are waiting until after it gets cold to winterize your car, you’re probably waiting a little too late, says AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.
Cars tend to run into trouble during a cold snap. There are some things you need to do before it gets too cold.
Number one on that list is the battery. If it’s over two years old, it’s a good idea to have it checked.
“A lot of other things before those things play out on you. Things like tires and tire pressure, tire tread. Wiper blades are important. Your belts, your hoses and fluid levels,” Ingram says.
Most people don’t realize that Anti-freeze has an expiration date.
“It’s only good for about 3 or 4 years. If you haven’t had it changed it the last 3 or 4 years its probably time to get that done,” said Ingram.
Sounds simple, but many folks will wait until it gets cold or until they see that first snowflake fall. It’s best to be prepared.
