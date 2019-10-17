New locker rooms, amenities unveiled at Huntsville Iceplex; phase 2, closure grows closer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big unveiling at the Huntsville Iceplex meant the end of the first phase of renovations at the 27-year-old facility. A ribbon cutting on a new addition to the building was Phase 1 of the project.
Dozens packed the stairs of the new wing that is complete with modern facilities. “Having limited locker room space and two sheets of ice now puts us in a position where we have four dedicated locker rooms per sheet of ice," explained senior facility manager Steve Clough. "We will also be converting one of the party rooms to a female locker room as well.”
As the first phase wraps, phase 2 gets underway which is the biggest and arguably most taxing of the three phases on the facility leaders and users.
Clough says work on phase 2 has begun outside. In mid-March, a complete renovation and shut down inside of the complex will begin. For players, this means no practices for months.
“We’re here five or six days a week sometimes," said hockey player parent Melissa Miller. “We would have to drive to Nashville or Birmingham, and that’s not really a viable option.”
Miller and several other parents have spoken in front of the Iceplex board of control and Huntsville City Council.
“We’re just not feeling very heard, I think," stated Miller. "I don’t think they understand how vital this is to our whole lives. Honestly, my whole families life revolves around hockey.”
“I met with the Von Braun Center and they are working very closely with us to provide ice," explained Clough. He says March-May are tough schedule-wise for the center, but June-August leading up the season and reopening of the facility can likely be accommodated.
“Without the coaches and the rink, it’s going to be hard to practice," said hockey player Nico Tomczyk. “We’re happy and we’re sad at the same time.”
Phase 2, an $11.1 million project, should take a full calendar year to complete. The shut down is estimated to last six months.
Many parents suggested working one rink at a time. However, Clough says they learned that financially it’s better to do both at the same time.
Phase 3, which is still in the early development phase, would add a third rink to the facility. This project would take 3-5 years if given the green light.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.