Ivey remains just outside Top 10 on most popular governors list

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s in-state poll numbers, as well as her ranking among other governors, remained unchanged in the third quarter of 2019 according to new data released Thursday by research firm Morning Consult.
Ivey had ranked as the nation’s third most popular governor for five quarters before tumbling out of the Top 10 during the second quarter of the year. The drop was attributed to Ivey’s signing of a controversial abortion bill that doesn’t have any exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
Despite the drop in support, Ivey remains among the nation’s most popular governors. She’s ranked No. 12, the position Morning Consult found her in back in July. Approximately 57 percent of the state’s residents approve while 30 disapprove, a tick up from 29 percent in the last poll.
Republicans account for 27 of the nation’s governorships while Democrats hold the other 23. Morning Consult says the GOP holds every spot in the Top 10 while Democrats make up seven of the 10 least popular governors.
There was little movement at the top and bottom of the rankings between the second and third quarters. Those in the Top 10 remained there, though with some shuffling. Only two of last quarter’s 10 least popular governors managed to climb off the list.
Republicans actually hold both the most popular and least popular governorships with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s approval at 73 percent and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s approval at 34 percent.
Morning Consult says to reach its findings, it surveys over 5,000 registered voters across the country on a daily basis. The latest findings are based on 533,985 surveys with registered U.S. voters from July 1 through September 30, 2019.
