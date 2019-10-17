Huntsville Utilities warns of scam targeting customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities has a scam alert.
The company is receiving reports of scam callers targeting Huntsville Utilities customers again. They appear to be primarily targeting businesses and churches, although some individual customers have been contacted as well.
The reports state that a prerecorded message tells the customer they are about to be cut off for nonpayment. They are then instructed to call another number. The caller ID reads “Huntsville Utilities.”
If you receive a call, you are advised to hang up. Do not give out any personal or payment information.
If you would like to verify the status of your account, you can call Huntsville Utilities at 256-535-1200.
