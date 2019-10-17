Former Morgan County sheriff sentenced for failure to file a tax return

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for failure to file a tax return.
Franklin will spend two years on probation, must complete 300 hours of community service, and has to refile amended tax returns from 2014, 2015, and 2016. Franklin didn’t have to pay a fine, but will have to cooperate with the IRS for penalties and interest owed.
Franklin could have faced up to a year in prison and a fine of $100,000.
Franklin pleaded guilty to failure to file a tax return in December 2018.
She was replaced as Morgan County sheriff after the 2018 election cycle. She did not seek re-election in that race. Ron Puckett took over as sheriff in January.
The end of Franklin’s term was marked by a number of legal issues. That includes a lawsuit over jail food money that was eventually settled.
Another lawsuit filed by a former Morgan County deputy who was fired after Franklin left office has been dismissed.
A lawsuit filed against Franklin by a former jail warden named Leon Bradley is still working its way through the legal system.
