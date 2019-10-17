Former Madison County man arrested following child porn indictment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Madison County man is arrested on a handful of child exploitation charges, involving multiple victims.
U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town says Justin David Beatty, 29, faces five counts of production of child pornography, which five counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, and six counts of receipt of child pornography.
Federal authorities say the incidents happened between March 2013 and August 2014. Beatty was indicted in September.
According to the indictment, Beatty persuaded, induced and coerced five minor victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child porn. He also allegedly received and attempted to receive child porn involving six minor victims.
If convicted, Beatty could be sentenced to life in prison.
