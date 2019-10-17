Crime Stoppers: Man forged checks stolen from car at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Don’t leave your checkbook or anything else with your personal information in your car. That’s the common sense reminder from Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers as they search for another alleged car burglar turned identity thief.
Police say a man stole a checkbook out of someone’s car at Imperial Gardens Apartments in Huntsville. Investigators say he then forged several checks at a local bank.
Surveillance images show him at an ATM as he tries to pull the money out of the victim’s account.
Do you recognize this suspect who was last seen wearing an NBA pullover? If you do, call 256-53-CRIME.
