Chilly start with a cool, sunny afternoon ahead

Happy Thursday! Grab a jacket because it is quite chilly out there this morning!
Temperatures this morning are into the low 40s for most of the Valley. Wind has calmed quite a bit and skies are clear to start your day and we should see plenty of sunshine all day long. Don’t expect temperatures to be too warm this afternoon despite all the sun. We will only see highs into the mid to upper 60s. Clear skies and light winds will lead to another chilly start on Friday morning, but as we move into the afternoon there will be a little more warmth.
Friday will be dry with sunshine and the low to mid 70s. Clouds will move in overnight and those will increase for the day on Saturday. Saturday brings us a chance at scattered showers and storms by the middle of the day and into the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be for those to the east of I-65, but I don’t expect a washout. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday. Sunday is trending drier, but we could see clouds early in the day before a sunny and warm afternoon. We will have to keep an eye on Monday afternoon and evening for storms to move through.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
