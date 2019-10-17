Chilly start with a cool, sunny afternoon ahead

Friday will be dry with sunshine and the low to mid 70s. Clouds will move in overnight and those will increase for the day on Saturday. Saturday brings us a chance at scattered showers and storms by the middle of the day and into the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be for those to the east of I-65, but I don’t expect a washout. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday. Sunday is trending drier, but we could see clouds early in the day before a sunny and warm afternoon. We will have to keep an eye on Monday afternoon and evening for storms to move through.