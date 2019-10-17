Showers on track to return this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A mild day will turn cool tonight. Clear skies will stick around through the rest of the day into the overnight, allowing temperatures to effectively cool, and lows will fall into the lower 40s.
The day starts cool Friday and sunshine will stick around throughout the day. The winds will turn and move in from the southeast, pushing in more moisture and warmth from the south into the area. Highs will make it closer to average tomorrow, peaking into the lower 70s.
The National Hurricane Center has a 90 percent chance for a system in the Gulf of Mexico to form into a tropical storm or subtropical storm. This system is expected to move toward the Florida Panhandle early Saturday, and then continue to track northeastward. This system could give us a decent shot for showers Saturday, especially eastern portions of the Tennessee Valley.
A cold front next Monday will bring the next best chance for showers and storms.
