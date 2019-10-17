Buckhorn High School gets 1,300 Chromebooks

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Buckhorn High School students have new technology in their hands.
The school has gotten 1,300 new Google Chromebooks provided to them by the school district.
Teachers say the technology will help enhance the learning experience.
“This gives all of our students a device in their hand to complete coursework, look up their homework materials. It puts everyone on an equal playing field by having their Chromebooks in the classroom,” said library media specialist Paige Craig.
Thirty-one teachers from the school earned certifications to be able to use the Chromebooks in their teaching.
