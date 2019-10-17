Avoiding the dangers of space heaters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Keeping warm during the start of the winter months can be challenging and while portable space heaters can help generate heat, fire officials remind us that they do present potential fire hazard and must be used with caution.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment such as space heaters, are the second leading cause of fires in homes in the US.
Captain Scott West of the Hoover Fire department says that space heaters are a temporary source of heat and should not be used for extended periods of time. HE also points out that space heaters need space.
“Space heater should always have a minimum of three feet between it and anything that can be combustible, including people. Two things that you should keep in mind is you should never use an extension cord. Extension cords are not rated to carry the power of a space heater. Don’t run your cords under carpets. Don’t put your space heaters where people usually walk. Don’t leave your space heaters unattended when you go to bed. When you leave, unplug the space heater,” West says.
The captain says to keep an eye on elderly. They are more likely to use space heaters than most.
“Space heaters are the number two cause of fires in the state of Alabama and it’s because most likely those space heaters were used improperly.”
