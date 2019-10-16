Cool mornings the rest of the week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Cool mornings with mild afternoons will stick around for the rest of the work week along with sunshine and dry conditions.
Though the rest of this week will be nice, wet weather returns for the weekend. Southeast winds will move in moisture into the Valley, and rain is possible Saturday from around midday through the evening and Sunday morning.
Next Monday is the next best chance for showers and storms as a cold front marches through. Highs will be near 80 on Monday, then after the cold front, afternoon peak temperatures drop into the upper 60s again.
Toward the middle and end of the next work week, conditions dry out and temperatures will peak into the 60s and lows will fall into the 40s.
