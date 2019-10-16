Planning for the future of north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Community leaders from Morgan, Limestone and Madison counties are meeting to discuss economic development and ways the three counties can work together.
The goal is to make sure north Alabama is prepared for the future, specifically when it comes to job opportunities and what is needed in the Tennessee Valley.
“When one community is thriving, we all 3 thrive and we can together be stronger when it comes to recruiting. Businesses look at more than just one area, they look at the surrounding areas, so this is an opportunity for us to work together because we know they’re looking at us as a whole,” said Limestone County Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Williamson.
Business executives and chamber of commerce members from Madison, Morgan and Limestone counties are paying for a survey to find out what jobs businesses are looking for and what areas the Tennessee Valley can improve on.
The goal is to meet companies needs with professionals who already call the Tennessee Valley home.
“It will tell us looking forward what the workforce needs of our communities are so we can do a better job of developing and recruiting to support those needs,” said Madison County Chamber of Commerce member Lucia Cape.
“These are high demand, high paying jobs and we have some wonderful career tech schools here locally. These students can walk out of high school with technical skills and walk right into some of these available jobs that we have, making an excellent salary," said Williamson.
The results of that study will be announced in November. Leaders say they’re going to talk with high schools and colleges to make sure they’re preparing students for the future.
