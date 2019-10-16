Nonprofit serving people with intellectual disabilities seeks donations ahead of holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County 310 Board serves people with intellectual disabilities. It offers everything from financial assistance to meals for those who need it. This year, the nonprofit is seeking donations ahead of the holiday season, when it provides extra assistance.
If you are interested in offering a hand holiday season, the Board is looking for people to help in a variety of ways, including sponsoring someone’s Christmas list, donating non-perishable food items, paper products, making monetary donations and more.
On Thursday, Nov. 21, the Madison County 310 Board will have a booth set up at Biergarten at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The Board is hosting a silent auction, and will have a small angel tree.
To find out more about making a donation or offering assistance, reach out to the Board at 256-837-5777 and ask for a support coordinator.
If you or someone you know is in need of services, contact the Alabama Department of Mental Health at 1-800-361-4491.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.