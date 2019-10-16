Madison County deputies expanding reach with DEA help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the aftermath of an 18-agency north Alabama operation that resulted in 36 arrests and 140 charges filed, the people who combat drug trafficking every day said the battle continues.
Madison County Chief Deputy Stacy Bates said someone will likely step up to fill the void.
“There’s always going to be someone looking to step up when someone is taken out. There’s always going to be turf issues. There’s always going to be people moving in,” he said.
To that end, he said the agency has formed a new partnership with the DEA.
Some Madison County drug investigators will now have the reach and resources of federal agents.
Bates said deputies will now have the authority take cases to the federal level, investigate cases beyond Madison County’s borders, and work with DEA agents.
“The end game is try to get to where they’re being supplied from. If we can choke that off, then that puts a huge dent to the supply of drugs coming into Madison County," he said.
Back at home, Bates said valley residents can help by supporting preventative programs like a Partnership for a Drug Free Community.
Partnership spokeswoman Wendy Reeves says there’s no shortage of info for mom and dad.
“It is a ton of information that we have on everything from alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, methamphetamine, opioids, you name it, we’ve got it here.”
So if you see something, get educated and get help.
