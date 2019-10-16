Madison City Council to debate the future of pay raises for city leaders

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Money is on the mind of Madison’s elected leaders.
This month, the city council will be voting on an ordinance that will raise the pay for the office of mayor and city council, beginning in November 2020 (after the 2020 municipal election).
Here’s a number’s breakdown of what the ordinance would do:
- The office of mayor would get a 2.6% pay raise, to $109,000
- City council members would get a 2.7% pay raise, to $16,600 (the council president would get an extra $150)
- Future pay increases for the mayor and city council members would be capped at 3% per pay raise, and contingent on city employees receiving an equivalent or higher raise (during fiscal years 2022-2024)
The city of Madison has given its employees some form of pay increase every year since fiscal year 2013.
In that same time period, the salaries of council members and the mayor have both grown year over year.
Mayor Paul Finley said the ordinance is about showing city employees everyone is on the same team.
“Our goal is always to give increases. But if we don’t, this ordinance ties it and makes it easier for us to say we’re with our employees,” he said.
Finley called the pay increases for the offices of mayor and council members “fair” given the cost of living adjustments and the work load of the positions.
All seven city council members and Mayor Finley’s terms end in 2020.
Finley said running for re-election is a personal decision for all involved, but he doesn’t see a reason why the council wouldn’t or shouldn’t run again.
The city council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance at its October 28 meeting.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.