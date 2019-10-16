Fire ravages Hazel Green home

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It took firefighters more than five hours to extinguish a fire at a Hazel Green home Wednesday afternoon.
Crews worked since noon to get it under control.
The fie was in the 200 block of Cherry Drive. Multiple departments responded.
Hazel Green Fire Chief Steve Watson said the roof collapsed while crews fought to put the fire out, making the battle even more difficult.
Watson says the hardest thing about this fire was the intensity of the flames and heat of the fire, along with the lack of manpower.
WAFF viewer Jon Cross sent video to WAFF 48 News showing the fire before firefighters arrived at the home.
No one was inside at the time. And no one was injured.
Crews are still unsure exactly how the fire got started. There will be a full investigation.
