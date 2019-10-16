Family raising money so soldiers can afford Wi-Fi

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For those with loved ones overseas, a Facetime lasting just a few minutes can mean the world. And after Kendall Crumbaugh and his family’s experience with their own loved one, WIFI for Warriors was born.
“It’s a non-profit and we are raising money to help connect soldiers with their families,” says Kendall.
Kendall 's brother-in-law is an Army ranger, serving his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.
“He joined ROTC in college, we went to Ole Miss and he and my sister have been dating since high school."
During his first tour, he told the family the free WIFI was painfully slow and limited to a handful of soldiers at a time. He says most soldiers end up buying their own WIFI for $100 a month. The family pitched in, and that’s where the idea for WIFI for Warriors came in to play.
Many families don’t realize the situation until their loved one is deployed.
“I think it’s absolutely crazy. To me it would be like having to pay for WIFI every time you go to work. But I think it’s nuts because a lot of these guys really, especially the enlisted guys, their salary is just very sad,” says Laura Crumbaugh.
They accept donations on the website, WIFIforwarriors.com and sell t-shirts with a logo designed by Kendall’s brother. If you donate $250, they send you a metal bracelet they’ve hand-stamped with a soldier’s name on it.
“It’s a labor of love!” said Laura.
Their goal is quickly expanding beyond just their loved ones.
“To be able to provide the WIFI for Michael’s platoon members, because he leads a platoon of about 12 men. Once we get them taken care of, our goal is to take care of everyone’s WIFI,” says Kendall.
They say the most important thing is to raise awareness.
“People don’t realize what a strain it is on their budget just to have something we all take for granted,” says Laura.
WIFI for Warriors been up and running for almost two months and they’ve raised $5,800 so far.
