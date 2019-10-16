Eviction extension for people living in Huntsville’s Sparkman Homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Extensions have been given for more than 400 residents living in the section 8 housing Sparkman Homes.
People no longer have to move out this month. Some of the people who live at Sparkman Homes say the new extension is Nov. 17.
If any of the residents need more time, they can ask to stay until the middle of January. We talked with people who say even with the extensions, moving is easier said than done.
Patricia Winston has lived on Mason Court in Sparkman Homes for the past three years and she's finding it difficult to relocate.
“I have neighbors, they are family and it’s hard to find somewhere to go because we don’t have transportation. Everybody is turning us down, talking about they don’t take section 8,” said Patricia Winston.
More than 400 people have to vacate Sparkman homes. Officials say the buildings are old and would cost more than $16 million to repair, so they’ve decided to demolish them.
With the walls scheduled to come down, some of the residents have picked themselves up and say they’re beating the odds and packing their bags today.
“I’ve been living in Mason Court for about 10 years now and I’m moving out today and it’s truly a blessing because I’ve been here a while,” said Brandy Turner.
Moving isn’t easy, but Turner says she had some divine intervention to help her on her journey to finding a place to call home.
“It was a struggle trying to find somewhere to live and trying to find me and my babies a house, and I was giving up, I was at my breaking point but you know I kept the faith and God said don’t give up now. If you make a step I’ll do the rest for you and here today, I found a nice little house,” said Turner.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.