B’ham attorney offers services to Kamille McKinney’s captors for $1 in exchange for her safe return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than 72 hours since the reported kidnapping of a Birmingham toddler and there’s still no sign of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
Birmingham police announced the arrest of two persons of interest on unrelated charges Tuesday afternoon but police said the pair were still suspected to having a connection to Kamille’s disappearance.
As investigators continue following leads, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith vowed to continue searching for Kamille.
According to WJXT crime and safety expert, Ken Jefferson, an award-winning retired police officer out of Jacksonville, FL the search for Kamille is personal for investigators.
“Every single officer that’s on a search for this child wants to find that child. Not to be a hero or anything like that. They are putting themselves in the predicament that the parent’s are in right now,” said Jefferson. “What goes through your mind- because I’ve been on these types of calls... what goes through your mind is the fact that we as police officers, we wear the uniform, we have that hard shell on the outside but we are humans at the end of the day. A lot of them are parents. We’re thinking about our own children. We’re thinking about if this were my child, what would I want people to do?”
Jefferson said in a missing person’s investigation every second counts.
“What’s very, very important is the initial 48 hours - two to three days actually. You want to make sure those first 48 hours you cover as many leads as possible,” said Jefferson.
The search for Kamille has been expanded across state lines. Jefferson said the investigation will also focus closer to home.
“There will be some tough questions (directed towards the family): Is there contention among family members? Could this child be the center of a custody battle? Could this be something related to a mother, father, aunt, or uncle or grandparent or whatever. They have to ask those hard questions. If the family endures that, they can continue their search in a different direction once they exclude the family members,” explained Jefferson.
Family members donning purple ribbons handed out flyers all over Birmingham and surrounding area Tuesday.
The community is also stepping up, including well-known attorney Eric Guster who took to Facebook with a unique approach to getting Kamille returned to her family safely.
In a Facebook Live video, Guster offered his silence in exchange for the Kamille. As the search for Kamille intensifies, Guster hoped to prevent the people who have her from harming her.
“You bring me this child, pay me a dollar, I’m your lawyer at that point,” Guster said in the video. “I can’t tell people who you are.”
Guster pleaded with Kamille’s captors to retain him as their attorney by paying him $1, that would invoke attorney-client privilege, meaning Guster would legally not be allowed to reveal their identities to anyone.
Guster said the offer would give Kamille’s captors the option to release her to him without penalty.
“Let me tell you why this is important for you. Number one, it’ll get the heat off of you. The major heat will be off of you because the child will be returned. Secondly, I think it got out hand. Something y’all were doing got out of hand. Don’t hurt that baby, no matter what,” pleaded Guster.
Guster also made it clear he would not represent the captors if they are caught. To contact Eric Guster, call 205-581-9777.
Birmingham Police have offered an additional hotline number for people who see Kamille or have other information about the case. That number is (205) 297-8413. In addition, anyone one with any information may also call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 or 911.
