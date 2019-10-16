Ardmore pharmacy warns of possible scam

ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Pharmacists at an Ardmore, Tennessee drug store are warning customers about a possible scam.
Our partners at The News Courier are reporting that Jones Drug Co. has gotten reports of a possible scam involving the pharmacy.
Pharmacist Billy Holt says numerous customers have reported getting calls from someone claiming to be a drug store employee. The callers are trying to get medication and personal information.
Pharmacy owners say those calls are not coming from them.
If you get one of these calls, hang up and report the call and number to police.
