License revoked for Nosey the elephant’s former owner

License revoked for Nosey the elephant’s former owner
Nosey the elephant (Courtesy: The Elephant Sanctuary)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 14, 2019 at 9:06 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 9:36 PM

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Good news for Nosey and other elephants like her.

The circus elephant was seized from her owner, Hugo Liebel, in Lawrence County in 2017. Authorities seized her over the condition and care for the elephant.

[ Nosey the elephant's owners arrested on animal cruelty charges ]

Later, the U.S. Department of Agriculture filed a request to revoke Liebel’s license.

[ Owner of seized circus elephant could lose license ]

Now, that license is officially revoked. That means Liebel cannot exhibit, transport or sell any animal, especially Nosey.

Nosey gets to live out the rest of her days at a Tennessee elephant sanctuary.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.