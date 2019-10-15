License revoked for Nosey the elephant’s former owner

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Good news for Nosey and other elephants like her.
The circus elephant was seized from her owner, Hugo Liebel, in Lawrence County in 2017. Authorities seized her over the condition and care for the elephant.
Later, the U.S. Department of Agriculture filed a request to revoke Liebel’s license.
Now, that license is officially revoked. That means Liebel cannot exhibit, transport or sell any animal, especially Nosey.
Nosey gets to live out the rest of her days at a Tennessee elephant sanctuary.
